Gardaí to investigate cause of blaze at historic Kindlestown House in Delgany

Fire crews from Bray and Greystones were mobilised to the scene.

The fire was contained to the annex of the house.

FIRE crews from Greystones and Bray tackled a blaze which broke out in the historic Kindlestown House in Delgany on Wednesday evening.

Wicklow Fire Services were alerted to the incident at 7.51 p.m. when a person reported that a fire had taken hold in the annex of the vacant property and was in danger of spreading to the main house.

The Gardaí were also contacted after reports that a group of youths were seen fleeing from the vicinity of the house just moments before the blaze became evident.

Kindlestown House dates back to 1860 and the crews from Bray and Greystones managed to contain the fire to the annex, before extinguishing the fire. While the annex suffered a lot of bad damage, the main house remained unharmed.

Crews remained on scene for two hours to ensure the fire did not re-ignite.