Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.3°C Dublin

Gardaí to investigate cause of blaze at historic Kindlestown House in Delgany

The fire was contained to the annex of the house. Expand
Fire crews from Bray and Greystones were mobilised to the scene. Expand

Close

The fire was contained to the annex of the house.

The fire was contained to the annex of the house.

Fire crews from Bray and Greystones were mobilised to the scene.

Fire crews from Bray and Greystones were mobilised to the scene.

/

The fire was contained to the annex of the house.

braypeople

Myles Buchanan

FIRE crews from Greystones and Bray tackled a blaze which broke out in the historic Kindlestown House in Delgany on Wednesday evening.

Wicklow Fire Services were alerted to the incident at 7.51 p.m. when a person reported that a fire had taken hold in the annex of the vacant property and was in danger of spreading to the main house.

The Gardaí were also contacted after reports that a group of youths were seen fleeing from the vicinity of the house just moments before the blaze became evident.

Kindlestown House dates back to 1860 and the crews from Bray and Greystones managed to contain the fire to the annex, before extinguishing the fire. While the annex suffered a lot of bad damage, the main house remained unharmed.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Crews remained on scene for two hours to ensure the fire did not re-ignite.

Privacy