Gardai stop burglary in progress in Baltinglass

Gardai investigating suspicious activity in Sruhaun in the outskirts of Baltinglass in the early hours of Monday, November 8 interrupted a burglary in progress.

A male in his 40s was arrested, detained, questioned, charged, and brought to a sitting of Kilkenny District Court later that day.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell from Baltinglass garda station said:” We will continue our proactive patrols during the dark evening throughout winter.

"I’d like to thank the public for their assistance in reporting incidents like these. We’d ask people that if they see any suspicious activities to contact the garda station immediately.”