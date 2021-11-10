Gardai seize money and drugs in Carnew and Tinahely

The drugs and money Gardai seized in Carnew and Tinahely.

The Wicklow Drugs Unit, with assistance from Gorey Drugs Unit, confiscated more than €7,000 in cash and seized cannabis valued at €10,000 on Saturday, November 6 at properties in Carnew and Tinahely.

Undercover gardai witnessed an apparent drug deal on Saturday night at Mill Retail Park in Gorey as part of Operation Tara, the national garda anti-drugs operation.

At around 9 p.m., two men were observed transporting and supplying substances.

At that stage, the men were arrested and approximately €2,000 worth of cannabis and €2,000 cash were seized.

After the men were conveyed to Gorey Garda Station, follow up raids took place in Carnew and Tinahely and cannabis worth approximately €10,000 and €7,000 in cash was seized. The drugs were packaged and ready for sale and supply.

Other objects believed to be used in this criminal activity such as mobile phones and weighing scales were also found.

The two men arrested in Gorey are in their early 20s and are from a neighbouring district.

A man in Wicklow was arrested and questioned before being released.

Analysis of the drugs will now take place and a file is being prepared for the DPP.