Gardaí seize fireworks during raid in Newtownmountkennedy

GARDAI seized a large quantity of fireworks on Friday evening after raiding a property in Newtownmountkennedy.

The seizure consisted of Bad Boy Thunder rockets and Ariel Assault fireworks.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy has warned people to be careful this Halloween, particularly after a woman was injured by a firework earlier in the week in Galway.

He said: “Fireworks can be extremely dangerous, as we have seen with the incident in Galway where a woman was hit in the face by a firework and lost an eye. These fireworks are illegal but we are realists and know there is a large amount of these out there. We would ask that any adults present to supervise and make sure no one is injured. These fireworks are generally bought in unregistered markets and a lot of them don’t conform to any safety standards.”