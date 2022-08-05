Wicklow

Gardaí seize €90,500 of cannabis and cocaine in Bray

Jessica Lamb

Gardaí in Bray have seized €90,500 worth of drugs and arrested a 22-year-old man following a search of a vehicle in the early hours Friday, August 5.

Gardaí were on patrol in Bray, Co. Wicklow when they were leaving a housing estate and observed a man in a car who proceeded to run from the car. They stopped the man and upon searching the vehicle, seized cannabis herb and cocaine with an estimated street value of €90,500.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Bray Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

