Gardai seek help finding missing Arklow man

Kelvin Breen (24) from Arklow was last seen on Monday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Kelvin Breen, who was last seen at the bus stop on Wexford Road in Arklow at approximately 11.50a.m. on Monday

He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Kelvin was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Kelvin’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on Kelvin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.