Gardai issue reminder to Wicklow shoppers ahead of Black Friday

Local gardai have urged shoppers and local businesses to shop safely online over the festive period.

In the lead up to Christmas and in particular the Black Friday sales period, gardai across Wicklow are supporting Europol’s online fraud prevention campaign which encourages safe online shopping by customers and provides fraud prevention advice to online retailers.

Tips for online shopping include carefully reading the terms and conditions, including the small print before placing an order. Shoppers should also check that the merchant’s address details are available on the webpage and save them in case they need to return an item.

Shoppers should also read what the merchant has to say about delivery costs, accepted currencies and applicable taxes, especially if based in the UK.

The campaign also includes a number of ‘golden rules for online shopping’.

These include encouraging shoppers to use brands and shops that are familiar to them, checking that the website is genuine, checking reviews and ratings on sites like Amazon and Etsy and be careful about payment, always use the website’s recommended payment site or use credit cards when purchasing.

Wicklow shoppers are also encouraged not to send card details by email, text or other messaging methods.

More information is available at garda.ie.