Gardaí investigating second violent robbery in Greystones

Gardaí are investigating a robbery which took place on Church Road in Greystones on Wednesday evening, January 4.

A sum of cash was taken during the robbery which took place at approximately 5.55 p.m. Nobody was injured during the incident and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí said investigations into the robbery are continuing but said it was unrelated to an incident which took place in Riversdale area Bray the previous day close to the N11.

A man in his 30s was later arrested by gardaí in connection to this incident.

This is the second robbery which has taken place in Greystones in recent days which has led to an increase garda presence in north Wicklow since Christmas.

On Friday, December 23 a gang of up to seven men broke into a home in the Killincarrig area of the town at approximately 6.30 p.m. demanding cash.

A woman in her 40s who was a relative of a homeowner was tied up during the terrifying ordeal. A young child and a teenage sibling were forced into the bathroom of the house. It is understood that cash worth €25,000 and jewellery worth €60,000 were stolen during the burglary.

The woman was injured during the robbery but didn’t require medical attention.

Investigations into this aggravated burglary are ongoing and no arrests have been made as of yet. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station.