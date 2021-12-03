Gardaí in Wicklow raid 25 properties in a crackdown on drugs

Some of the items seized by gardaí during the raid.

WICKLOW Gardai were involved in a four day operation which identified 30 individuals and groups engaged in the supply and sale of drugs.

The operation also involved gardai from Wexford, the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit and lasted from Tuesday through to Friday. A total of 25 properties were raided, resulting in the recovery of drugs, firearms and cash.

For the past seven months, Gardaí in County Wicklow have been involved in the national drugs strategy and Operation Tara targeting street level dealing throughout the country. The focus of this operation was to identify, disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks operating at local level throughout Bray, Greystones, Wicklow and Arklow.

Following the raids, ten adults have been charged and brought before Bray and Arklow District Courts in respect of 29 offences contrary to Section 15 Misuse of Drugs Act, and eight offences contrary to Section 3 Misuse of Drugs Act. Eight suspects have been released on bail to appear before Bray District Court on December 20.

Two people charged have been remanded in custody and will also appear at Bray District Court on the same date.

Two additional detections for the possession of drugs for sale or supply were detected on Wednesday during the course of this operation and are currently under investigation by gardaí in Wicklow.

Twelve juveniles have been referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme in respect of a total of 39 offences under the Misuse of Drugs Acts, the vast majority of which relate to sale and supply offences.