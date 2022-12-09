Gardaí expect to make arrest following assault in Wicklow which caused victim to suffer brain bleed

A male in his twenties was the victim of a serious assault at Fitzwilliam Road in Wicklow town.

GARDAÍ are following a definite line of enquiry following a serious assault in Wicklow town which left the victim unconscious and with a bleed to the brain.

A male aged in his twenties was walking along Fitzwilliam Road on Sunday, December 4, at 4.45 p.m. when he was assaulted and endured a number of punches. He was also kicked as he lay on the ground.

Wicklow Gardaí were alerted and soon arrived on the scene, where they discovered the male unconscious with severe bruising on the left-hand side of his face.

An ambulance was called, and the victim was brought to St Vincent’s Hospital, where it was revealed he was suffering from bleeding in the brain. However, medical staff are pleased with his condition as he makes a recovery.

Wicklow Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and expect a file to be prepared to the DPP once an arrest has been made.