Gardaí celebrate 100th anniversary of arrival in Wicklow town

WICKLOW Gardai commemorated the 100th anniversary of the first Garda unit arriving in Wicklow town to replace the RIC by recreating the event which saw the original members march from Wicklow Train Station to the old barracks on Church Street.

In 1922 one Garda Superintendent, three sergeants and 22 Gardai arrived in Wicklow town but found the RIC still occupying the station, so they stayed overnight in the Grand Hotel, before marching to the Garda barracks in the morning, where they took over the building from the RIC.

To mark the occasion, a Garda Superintendent, three Sergeants and 22 Gardai currently serving in Wicklow town, made their way from Wicklow Train Station to Church Street, which used to be the main Garda barracks up to 1985, and which was recently refurbished, where they were met by the Garda Ceremonial Unit and the Garda Band.

Also present at Church Street were current Garda members, retired Gardai and widows of Gardai, as the Tricolour was raised. Garda staff, members of Wicklow Fire Services and Wicklow RNLI all formed a guard of honour. All serving, retired Gardai and widows received a special medal and certificate.

Afterwards everyone made their way to the St Patrick’s GAA clubhouse for a reception.

Sgt Pat Carroll, who helped organise the event, said: “It was a great day and we were blessed with some great weather. We had former Gardai from Cork and Kilkenny returning to Wicklow town and it was great to see some old faces reuniting again. It proved to be a great get together.”