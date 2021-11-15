Wicklow

Gardai appeal to find missing Bray man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 60-year-old Bray man.

Colin Owens has been missing from his home in Bray since 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 14.

Gardai said Colin is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of strong build and bald. When he was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans and a black jumper. They added that Colin is believed to have access to a red Peugeot 508 car with a 201D registration.

Gardaí and Colin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Colin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

