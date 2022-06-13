Gardaí appeal for help locating missing 40-year-old woman in Bray

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Tracey Morrisey, who has been missing from her home in Bray, Co. Wicklow since the afternoon of Sunday, June 12.

Tracey is described as being 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Tracey may be travelling in an 06D reg. Silver Volkswagen Golf Hatchback.

Gardaí and Tracey’s family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information on Tracey’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.