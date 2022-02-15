Gardaí appeal for help in search for Helen Owens (82) missing from her Killoughter home

Helen Owens has been missing since 4 p.m. on Monday.

Helen Owens is missing from her home at Killoughter since approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, February 14.

GARDAí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of an 82-year-old woman who has been missing from her home in Killoughter since 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Concerned family members of Helen Owens contacted Wicklow Garda Station to report her missing. Helen is described as being 5’9″ in height with a slim build. Helen has blond hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, it is believed that Helen was wearing a brown waterproof jacket.

An extensive Garda search commenced on Monday evening and continued until 2.30 a.m. Tuesday morning, involving the Garda Search Team, Wicklow Civil Defence, Garda Air Support Unit, Wicklow RNLI and the Coastguard.

The search recommenced at daylight on Tuesday and is mainly focused around the area from Three Mile Point to the Murrough.

Anyone with information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Wicklow on (0404) 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.