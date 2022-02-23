Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Bray woman Barbara Bracken (50)

Gardaí have appealed for the public’s help to trace a missing Bray woman.

They are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Barbara Bracken (50) who has been missing from Bray since approximately 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22.

Barbara is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Barbara's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Barbara's whereabouts are asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.