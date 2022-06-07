Garda Band to perform at Bray seafront

The Garda Band playing at the bandstand on Bray Promenade in 2017.

The band of An Garda Siochana are set to perform at Bray Bandstand on Sunday, June 8, kicking off a summer of music at Bray Seafront.

The band are the first to perform as part of the Sunday Summer Sounds programme, which will continue until September.

The band of An Garda Siochana will take to the stage of the bandstand from 2.30 p.m.

This is part of the events to mark 100 years since the foundation of An Garda Siochana.

Garda vehicles will also be displayed on the promenade and local gardai will be present for a chat or advice.

Lourdes Brass Band, Ardee Brass Band, St. George’s Brass Band, Purple House and APFS Airport Police and Fire Service, St. James Brass Band and Blanchardstown Brass Band will also perform during the Sunday Summer Sounds.