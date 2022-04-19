Galway songwriter Niamh Regan to perform in Bray

Galway singer-songwriter Niamh Regan brings her latest show to the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray on Thursday, April 21

Released in the midst of the lockdown in 2020, her debut album ‘Hemet’ announced her arrival as one of the most distinctive songwriters in Ireland today. Earning nominations for the RTE Folk Awards and the Choice Awards album of the year, the album was highly acclaimed and led to performances on ‘The Late Late Show’, and ‘Other Voices’.

Following her studies in flute and guitar in the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, University of Limerick, Regan honed her craft as a songwriter by travelling between Ireland and California, writing about her experiences along the way. Her songs weave the intimacy of the Irish lyrical tradition with the expansive breadth of American songwriters but the resulting sound is entirely her own.

A natural storyteller, Regan’s songs are windows into her world and snapshots of the intimacy of everyday life. Her upcoming EP, ‘In the Meantime’, was generously supported by the Galway International Arts Festival Elevate Bursary. The EP is a collection of songs written durin the pandemic, exploring themes of acceptance, uncertainty, independence, family guilt, silence, and ordinary acts of love.

Tickets cost €18/16.

For more, see mermaidartscentre.ie.