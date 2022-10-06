Galway football star Shane Walsh visits Kilcoole GAA Club to open new gym and cafe

Shane Walsh at Kilcoole GAA. Kieron Dutton gets the raffle underway, with Shane Walsh picking the winning tickets from a cup

Shane Walsh at Kilcoole GAA. Shane Walsh cuts the ribbon to officially open the refreshed club, with Pappy Frawley, Cllr Tom Fortune and Kieron Dutton

A rejuvenated Kilcoole GAA Club welcomed Galway football star Shane Walsh to its grounds on October 1 as it unveiled some big improvements – the result of a monumental fundraising drive.

The club is mid way through a €200,000 fundraising drive that should deliver €100,000 by the end of this year. Shane Walsh saw first hand how the money was being used to improve the grounds, getting a tour of the realigned pitches, the refreshed clubhouse with the 500-member club’s new new gym and coffee shop.

The money raised will also go towards part funding a dual code Games Promotion Officer to help grow the club.

Kilcoole Vice Chairperson, Patrick ‘Pappy’ Frawley said: “Through our ‘Friends of Kilcoole GAA‘ fundraising drive, we have individuals donating a fiver a week to us by direct debit and businesses can buy advertising hoardings for as little as €500 for three years.”

He added: “Shane is a super star. He couldn’t have been nicer. Our nurseries kids were all there on Saturday training and he must have spent over three hours with the crowd - who loved every minute. Shane even sang happy birthday to a couple of kids.”

In between drawing tickets for raffles and signing autographs, Shane posed for selfies with star struck young fans and one or two star struck adults

Shane, who joined the Galway Senior Football team in 2013, spoke about how he started playing football at Kilkerrin-Clonberne and about how he understands the value of a good club to the community. Shane was full of praise for the work Kilcoole GAA Club was doing and wished them the very best with their fundraising.