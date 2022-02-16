Gaelscoil na Cloch Liath takes part in new language module

Gaelscoil na Cloch Liath is among 500 schools nationally to participate in a language initiative that will introduce Spanish to the school.

Over 100 pupils in fifth and sixth class are taking part in the Primary Language Sampler, which offers modules in a range of foreign languages and Irish Sign Language.

The module is a means for raising awareness of the range of languages used by their peers and in the community. Pupils will be taught over a six-week period during the normal timetable.

Jackie Durbin will share her language and experience with the pupils, having gained the skills while studying and working with Spanish for many years.

“I appreciate the importance of languages as a life skill, an opportunity for the pupils to think in a different way and build opportunities for the future. While many of our children come from English-speaking families, Irish is the language of our school, and the children are immersed in it from day one.

“Now with Irish and Spanish being used by the pupils and staff at our school, this module really helps to build awareness and celebrate the diversity within our school and within our wider community,” said Rita Ní Thuathail, Príomhoide of Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath.