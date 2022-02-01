Future of Greystones’ St Patrick's Day Parade in doubt

The future of the Greystones St Patrick’s Day parade is in doubt as the municipal district confirmed it can no longer organise the annual event.

The parade was cancelled for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the district said it cannot take on the responsibility of arranging the event again due to limited resources.

District administrator Richella Wood told councillors during the January meeting that a decision had been taken in early January that the 2022 parade would not go ahead. While most Covid-19 restrictions had since been lifted, she expressed concern that the timescale is too tight to organise this year's event.

While municipal district staff have done tremendous work to organise the parade over the years, Ms Wood said this is unsustainable due to limited resources. She asked councillors if they agreed that the parade could not go ahead, or had any alternative suggestions.

Councillor Lourda Scott (Green) highlighted the hard work of district staff to organise the parade. She agreed the timescales may be too tight to arrange a parade by March.

"Everything changed so suddenly. I didn't think we’d be talking about a parade this year.”

Cllr Derek Mitchell (FG) said the parade is one of the few events which gets the community onto the streets of the town and it would be a “pity to abandon it”. He acknowledged that district staff and local councillors have put a lot of work into arranging the parade.

Cllr Mitchell noted that Greystones is the only district in the county which organises its ownparade, and suggested local groups could become more involved.

Cllr Mags Crean (Ind) said views should be sought from local groups before this year’s parade is called off. A group of local people may be willing to commit to organising the event.

Cllr Gerry Walsh (FF) said the district should communicate with the town team who had organised the Christmas lights in Greystones. But he also voiced a note of caution.

"We didn't think we would be in this situation. Who knows where we will be in March? It's a tough one to call.”

Cllr Scott agreed that the district should consult with local groups to see what might be possible. While the situation with Covid-19 remains uncertain, she highlighted that the Dublin parade had been given the green light to proceed.

Cllr Crean agreed with Cllr Walsh that the Covid situation remains uncertain. She said the town could look at other options, including decorating shopfronts to “bring a sense of celebration” for the occasion.

District manager Michael Nicholson told councillors that six-weeks notice must be given for a road closure, which meant that there is a tight deadline to make a decision.

If the parade goes ahead, the district will not be in a position to organise it due to a lack of resources. He suggested alternatives could be arranged, including a low event.

Ms Wood told councillors that a delegation from Holyhead, Greystones’ twin town, is still expected to visit for St Patrick’s Day.