Future of Arklow fishing in doubt as CJ Gaffney’s ‘Mary Kate’ scrapped

“It’s not the actual boat itself, it’s what it represents. For the 14-year-old me, who left school to follow a life in fishing, the Mary Kate meant everything. All that boy ever dreamt of was owning his own vessel and, after 20 years of hard graft, he finally got there. Sitting here now, watching that dream being taken apart piece by piece – that boy is really hurting.”

It’s been a harrowing couple of months for former Arklow fisherman CJ Gaffney. Having recently observed the ten year anniversary of his surrendering of the ’Mary Kate’ trawler to the bank, the popular local character had been reflecting on a crusade that has left him emotionally and financially spent.

In 2007, CJ purchased the Dutch trawler and subsequently found she had serious stability issues. After trying to take legal action in Holland and Germany (as she was German registered), and taking out a loan to cover the cost of fixing the boat, the skipper had to surrender the boat to the bank in 2012, along with his fishing licence.

He has petitioned the European Commission and the Irish government ever since, to see if they could draw down EU funds from the European Fisheries Fund in compensation – to no avail.

Battle-weary, CJ was dealt another hammer blow last week when pictures surfaced of his old vessel being dismantled in New Ross, Wexford. Perched on its side, and with its bow completely stripped, CJ said that the torturous images brought the gravity of his ordeal crashing down like a wave all over again.

“Last week, when I saw the pictures of her sitting there in New Ross, Jesus – I have to say, it really affected me,” CJ began. “By the looks of things, I’d say she’ll be gone entirely by the end of the week. Sure, half of her is gone already. Some people have asked me if I’ll swing by to have a look at her myself but, honestly, I couldn’t bring myself to do it even if I wanted to.

“I suppose, for anyone else seeing her, in the here and now, it’s just any other ship that has had it’s day. But, for me, this is all I have ever wanted since I left school at 14. It was my childhood dream. I was proud to go fishing and I made it my career. It was important to me. It’s part of my heritage, in my DNA, you know?

“It took me and my family a lot of time to get to the Mary Kate. We started off with smaller boats and worked our way up to it.

“It was a tough old slog to get to her, but we were always moving forward, in the right direction. It was really hard work, but you were happy to get on with it.

“Seeing her getting taken apart this week has made me think a lot about the legacy she could have had. Between my brother and I, we were both hoping that our children would carry on what we started with the Mary Kate. So, for us to get so far as a fishing family, only to have it end in such a way, it’s crushing.

“I liken the fishing industry very much to farming in that respect, getting passed down from father and mother, to daughter and son. The way I often explain our situation to people is: It’s as though the Gaffneys have been farming this same plot of land for generations, and then one day someone just came a long and said: ‘Right, you’re finished now. You have to clear off’.

“That’s honestly how quick it was. We went from being a fairly successful fishing family one day, to absolutely nothing the next. Watching her getting stripped over the last couple of weeks have just brought all that home to me again.”

As CJ explained, the plight of the Mary Kate – which was named after his two Arklow grannies – has come to represent a lot more than just one man’s legal battle. Her fate has resonated deeply in the town of Arklow, a coastal community with a rich and illustrious fishing pedigree.

Heralding the decommissioning of the Mary Kate as the end of an era, CJ said: “She was the last proper fishing boat in Arklow. That’s really one of the saddest parts of all of this. After all those years of rich history, the town doesn’t have a proper sea-going fishing boat any more.

“That’s what a lot of people who have seen the latest pictures of Mary Kate have said to me. That’s the thing that seems to strike a chord with people in Arklow the most. We’re a coastal town, and the community know what the industry has meant to it. They understand how long it takes to build up to buying a Mary Kate, so they fully understand where we’re coming from.

“I just can’t believe she’ll be gone soon. I didn’t have her for long, but I was waiting on her for 20 years. It’s a sad day for me alright, and for fishing in Arklow.”