Further Education Minister Simon Harris tests positive for Covid-19

Eimear Dodd

Further Education Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Wicklow TD and Greystones resident posted a photo of a positive antigen test on Instagram on Friday, March 11. He said he would work from home while he is isolating.

Minister Harris posted that he “woke up feeling a bit rotten today and took an antigen test.

"Unfortunately it is positive. Will be working away from home for the next few days.”

Many people posted messages on social media wishing the Wicklow TD a speedy recovery.

It’s understood Minister Harris had been expected to visit Colaiste Bhride in Carnew on Friday afternoon, but this has now been postponed. He had been visiting schools across the country in recent weeks to discuss his proposals to reform the CAO process.

