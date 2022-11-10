Funny woman Deirdre O’Kane comes to Tinahely

Legendary Irish comedian Deirdre O’Kane is set to perform her new show ‘Demented’ at The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely on Saturday, November 19.

There’s a point beyond burnout, where all you can do is laugh. Funny woman Deirdre O’Kane has reached it, and is now well and truly demented!

The last few years have been something of a whirlwind for her. She recently fronted her own talk show - Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny - in the prime time Saturday night slot on RTÉ One and debuted a brand new stand-up comedy series, The Deirdre O’Kane Show, with Sky Comedy.

Deirdre has also appeared as a judge alongside Boy George, Aston Merrygold and Vogue Williams on the new Fox-developed talent show ‘The Big Deal’ for Virgin Media Television.

Come see her new side-splittingly funny show, Demented, which promises lots of laughs for old and new fans alike.

Deirdre O’Kane will perform ‘Demented’ at The Courthouse Arts Centre in Tinahely on Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets are €24/€22.

For further information contact 0402 38529, email pr@courthousearts.ie or barbara@courthousearts.ie or visit www.courthousearts.ie