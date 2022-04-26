Funeral details announced for Greystones mum Lynne Freeman who died after getting into difficulty swimming

A funeral service for a Greystones woman who died following a tragic accident on Saturday will take place this week.

A funeral and thanksgiving service for the life of Lynne Freeman will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, in Christ Church, Delgany followed by burial afterwards at Redford Cemetery.

A funeral notice on RIP.ie for Ms Freeman read: “Daughter of the recently deceased Margaret Freeman. Remembered with love by her family Julian, Sophie and James, her dad Eric, brother Andrew, godchildren, extended family including the Freeman and McCormick families, wide circle of friends and colleagues.”

Ms Freeman sadly passed away after getting into difficulty while swimming with two other women at North Beach, Greystones on Saturday, April 23.

A teacher, Ms Freeman taught at Ravenswell Primary School in Bray and had previously worked at Delgany National School.

Many have posted tributes to Ms Freeman online. One post remembered her as “a caring and supportive teacher, and had a warm and engaging nature.

" She will be missed. Sincere condolences to her family, and in particular, her Delgany National School friends and former colleagues.”