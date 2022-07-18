Funeral details announced for Arklow woman who died at North Beach

The funeral mass for Anne Kearon (née Walshe), who tragically lost her life last week at North Beach in Arklow, will take place at 10a.m. on Wednesday, July 20 at St. Mary & Peter’s Church in Arklow.

Hailing from Ferrybank in Arklow, the late Anne Kearon was found at North Beach last Thursday morning. Gardaí were alerted and tasked the Arklow RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews to recover her. She was brought to the station where she was pronounced dead. A post-mortem took place at Loughlinstown Hospital. She was in her 80s.

Read More

Anne is survived by her husband Pat, brother Owen, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her dear cousins, treasured nephews & nieces, her relatives, neighbours and many friends.

The reposing will be at Sweeney’s Funeral Home from 3p.m. to 7p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, followed by removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30a.m. to St. Mary & Peter’s Church arriving for Requiem Mass at 10a.m, walking via Abbey Street and Griffith Street, where she once lived.

She is to be buried at St Gabriel’s Cemetery. The family have requested only family flowers, and donations in lieu, if desired to the Arklow RNLI via gofund.me/a217bea5

Following her sudden and tragic death, those who knew her have been paying tribute to Anne. She has been described as a ‘wise woman with a big heart’, who ‘always took the time to wave and have a good chat’. Many tributes have come from those who describe themselves as ‘life-long neighbours’.