Funds released to hire Biodiversity Officer for Wicklow

Wicklow and nine other local authorities have been awarded the necessary government funding to appoint their new biodiversity officers.

The October 13 announcement has been signalled for a while but only delivered on now. Wicklow County Council was one of the first in the country to declare a climate and biodiversity crisis in 2019.

Wicklow’s new biodiversity officer will have a wide variety of responsibilities including designing and implementing a county wide biodiversity plan.

The programme is being delivered by the Heritage Council and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) with the support of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The appointments bring the total number of biodiversity officers employed in local authorities around the country to 14, with funding for a further 15 officers to be provided. A full national roll-out is expected to be completed in the next 3 years.

The announcement represents an acceleration of the State’s response to the biodiversity crisis and follows several measures taken by Government to address biodiversity loss this year. This includes the publication of the 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan, which is currently out for public consultation, as well as Heritage Ireland 2030 published in February this year.

Commenting on the development, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, said: “These ten new posts, and the funding for a further 15 that I announced as part of Budget 2023, will have an enormous impact on the ground in helping to deliver action for nature at the local level.

"The declaration by the Dáil of a biodiversity emergency in 2019 sent a clear signal of how seriously we as a country need to take the biodiversity challenges ahead, and our objectives in the Programme for Government demonstrate this urgency.”