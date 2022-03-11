Fundraising concert for Ukraine to be held in Greystones

A concert to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal will take place on Sunday, March 20 in Greystones.

The evening of music will start at 7 p.m. in St Patrick's Church, Greystones. It promises to be a wonderful night for music lovers with opera, musical theatre, pop and jazz, featuring well-known local musicians and choirs including Unity Gospel Choir, Dara MacMahon and Mike Nielsen, plus a host of local talented youth performers, including St Patricks NS choir, Kate and James Fennell, Emily Gaines, Matt Fallon, Tiarnan Shortt, Liam Andrews, Grainne Shortt, Tom DePaor, Sophie Clarke, Charlotte Fortune, Isibeal Boylan, Ruby Held, Emily Carrick, Rhya Hamilton-Felton, plus other special guests.

Performers from many local schools are represented such as Temple Carrig School, St Patrick's NS, Colaiste Raithin, Greystones Community School, Loreto Bray and St Patrick's National School.

The concert is being organised by James Fennell, a Transition Year student at Temple Carrig School. All funds raised will be donated to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

James said "I think this will be a great chance to gather together as a community and show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

Tickets cost €10/ €5 for students. They are available at the door or from Eventbrite.