Fundraising coffee morning for Wicklow Hospice in Glenealy

WICKLOW Hospice is calling on people to volunteer as hosts for the Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social fundraiser taking place on Thursday, September 23.

You can organise a socially distanced or virtual coffee morning. It can be at a time that suits you, either morning noon or night, and cane take place online or in-person.

Eleanor Few, Director of Fundraising and Communications, Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services said: “Funds raised locally stay locally and money raised for Wicklow Hospice will fund the outstanding bank loan, on-going facility enhancements as well as the purchasing of specialised equipment.

“By getting together with family, friends, and colleagues for a coffee morning social you can support the vital palliative care services in our community. Every cup counts! We are truly grateful for the generosity of all coffee morning hosts and Bewley’s for their longstanding support.”

Nicola Faull from Glenealy has been hosting a coffee morning for Wicklow Hospice for four years, and will be welcoming friends to her house next week.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to having a cuppa and a chat. It has been so long since many of us have been able to get together with friends that I think this year’s coffee mornings will be really special.”