Fundraising campaign to start as new premises secured for Kiltegan Community Hub

Members of the Kiltegan community meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly (Centre). Also in attendance are Cllr Edward Timmins (third from left) and Cllr Patsy Glennon (fourth from left).

THE recently formed Kiltegan Community Network have secured a new premises which will act as the new home for The Hub community café.

The Kiltegan Hub community shop and café opened in 2015, but had to temporarily close a number of months ago, and the newly formed Community Network identified the renewal of a derelict site in the village as their first priority.

The Kiltegan Community Network was formed in March and features 14 members of the local community. The Network is co-chaired by Rev. Canon Robert Jones and Damien Byrne.

“It's great to get the facility, but now all the hard work beings,” said Rev Jones.

“The building was a former garage and has been derelict for some time so it will take a fair bit of work to get it to the required standard of a modern facility.

“We were delighted because at one stage I thought we might miss out on the facility. Wicklow County Council have been a great support, and Cllr Patsy Glennon also put in a lot of work behind the scenes. We will be organising some local fundraisers to help with the costs. There is a wonderful sense of community spirit in the village and I know people will come out in support of any fundraisers we organise for the project.”

The Kiltegan Community Network will also look into incorporating the likes of a men’s shed, working hub and youth facility into the new premises. The 5,300 sq ft property next to Kiltegan GAA grounds will need to be extensively redesigned to accommodate the new centre.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has welcomed the news Kiltegan has secured a premises for their new community hub, after he joined members of the local community for a walkabout in Kiltegan in February, with a particular focus on the site just secured.

Groups who will be able to use the new facility include Tinkerbell Community Preschool, West Wicklow Community Employment and local youth groups.

Minister Donnelly said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see Wicklow County Council have seen just how important this new facility is to the local community. I’ve along with my party colleague, Cllr Patsy Glennon, been pushing hard to try and get this deal across the line because we know just what it means to the area.

“The work done by locals on the ground to get this project moving has been phenomenal as I know they have faced a few setbacks to get to this point, but it makes the news that this will be their new centre all the sweeter. What they plan to use the Hub for will absolutely transform the local community and is much needed.

“Providing a space where groups can meet, and remote working can be done is transformative for the village. I’m really excited to see the impact the new Community Hub is going to have and how it is going to change lives for the better.”