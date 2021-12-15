Fundraiser launched to get Rathnew boy Kane (3) to America for treatment

THE PARENTS of a young boy from Rathnew have set up a fundraising campaign which they hope will lead to their son getting potentially life-changing medical treatment in America.

Kane Fox (3), from Merrymeeting, was born prematurely, at 28 weeks, and fought his way out of NICU to finally arrive home after eight weeks.

However, as he grew it became apparent that Kane had progressive Cerebral Palsy and he was eventually diagnosed with spastic quad CP.

This means he has tight, stiff muscles in all four limbs and that makes it difficult for him to control his movement.

However, there is potentially life-changing surgery available in St Louis’ Children’s Hospital, in Missouri, USA, and the fundraiser has been set up to try and raise the funds necessary to get Kane to America for the procedure.

His parents, Alan and Amy Fox, are very appreciative of the support the campaign has received to-date and they are very proud of Kane, who is a great big brother to Killian (1).

Kane attends Balloons playschool in Wicklow town and he enjoys activities such as horse-riding and swimming and it’s hoped the surgery will enable him to continue these activities as he gets older.

His mum, Amy, said that following the surgery Kane will require lots of physio.

“He gets it anyway but after the surgery he will require lots of physio to build up his muscles back up,” said Amy.

The campaign is being run through the Just4Children platform and Amy said she and Alan were attracted to it for a number of reasons.

“There is a support group online and other children have had this done before, and some people were mentioning the Just4Children platform because they don’t take any money,” she said.

“We have a registered charity number and they pay everything because we give them the invoice and they pay it so everything is transparent and all above board.”

Obviously, the main aim of the campaign is to give Kane the best possible chance to have his life transformed and the fundraiser is going to continue until May in the hope that the surgery will be carried out over the summer.

“Hopefully, he will have his surgery in the summer and then be back home with it all done and dusted in time for school in September,” said Amy.

The family hope to organise a number of other fundraising events in the New Year too, however, that will be dependent on restrictions.

The SDR surgery in St Louis can permanently reduce spasticity and it will improve Kane’s comfort sitting, standing and walking.

It’s expected he will remain in the USA for five weeks after the surgery before returning home to Rathnew.

Anyone interested in supporting the campaign can do so by visiting www.just4children.org/kanes-sdr-journey