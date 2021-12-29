Fundraiser hopes to cover costs of specialist treadmill for St Catherine’s School

A Bray woman is hoping to raise money to go towards the cost of a therapeutic treadmill for St Catherine’s Special School.

Annette Kinne’s son Alex Kinne-Coyle has been attending services provided by the Newcastle-based organisation since he was seven months old.

Alex is now 17. Mum Annette said this fundraiser is a way to say a big thank you to St Catherine’s for all of their support for Alex.

A therapeutic treadmill is used to help to strengthen muscle tone and would be used to help to get children moving. A therapeutic treadmill moves much slower than an ordinary treadmill and can be equipped with hoists to offer body weight support to those using the equipment. Therapists can work with children to help them to learn how to walk, build muscle tone or to improve any gait difficulties.

While the school had an ordinary treadmill at one stage, this was not considered suitable for the needs of the service’s users.

“It’s about time they had one designed for them and their needs,” Annette said.

There was been a huge response to the fundraiser with over €6,000 raised so far towards the cost of the equipment. A therapeutic treadmill can cost around €8,000 with additional costs for hoists and other supports. Any money raised will go towards the cost of the equipment, which will be selected by therapists at St Catherine’s.

“People have been very generous,” Annette said, speaking about the response to the fundraiser.

Annette is full of praise for the work of St Catherine’s and the support that teachers, therapists and staff have offered Alex and the family over the years.

She said the ability to walk had make a huge difference to Alex’s life and could help many other children too.

“Alex did not walk until he was nearly eight. He is now able to walk and it has made a huge difference to his life and ours. He can walk to the shower for example. It’s the difference between having a complete hospital in our house and Alex being able to participate in activities. The ability to walk even a short distance means lives are transformed.

To make a donation to the fundraiser for a therapeutic treadmill for St Catherine’s, visit gofundme.com/f/yz7ny