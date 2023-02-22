Funding worth €2.5m to progress three Wicklow greenway projects

THREE Greenway projects in County Wicklow have been allocated a total of €2,550,000 through Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s overall national package of €63 million.

The Blessington Greenway receives €1,800,000 for the Blessington Lake Loop, while €500,000 has been allocated toward the Arklow to Shillelagh Greenway. Greenway plans from Wicklow town to Greystones receives €250,000.

A support fund of €250,000 has also been provided for Wicklow.

Deputy Steven Matthews said: “I have been engaging with various resident groups, environmental groups, and Wicklow County Council consistently on Greenway routes. I am fully aware of the environmental concerns that must be prioritised and the economic and recreational benefits for Wicklow from these projects.

"All projects will require stringent environmental impacts assessments, and the results of these assessments will inform the planning applications. The extra €250,000 funding for the Wicklow coastal trail will bring this project to full design and planning application stage’

“I am particularly pleased to see a huge investment in the Blessington Greenway. This is a wonderful amenity for the West of the County both for local residents as well as tourists.

"The potential positive impact for smaller villages along the route is huge in terms jobs that this Greenway will provide in areas such as cafés, recreation and tourist businesses. “

Minister Simon Harris said: “I am looking forward to continuing to work on the various Greenway projects around Wicklow, as they will serve to boost Wicklow’s tourism and showcase much more of our county’s most important natural resource.”