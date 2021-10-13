Funding sought for pedestrian bridge in Baltinglass

An application has been made for funding to construct a pedestrian bridge in Baltinglass.

The issue was raised during the October meeting of Wicklow County Council. Councillor Edward Timmins (FG) asked if there was any update on the project to construct a pedestrian bridge over the Slaney River in Baltinglass.

It’s “badly needed from a safety point of view”, he said, adding that the existing bridge is “really narrow” and “dangerous for pedestrians”.

Colm Lavery, Wicklow County Council’s Director of Transportation, Water and Emergency Services, said a feasibility study had recommended the development of a pedestrian bridge beside the existing bridge in the west Wicklow town. Environmental reports and a compulsory purchase order may be required.

Mr Lavery said the estimated cost of the bridge is €2 million and an application had been made to the Department of Rural and Community Development to vary the grant received from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund to cover the costs of the project.