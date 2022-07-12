Funding secured to convert Ashford Garda Station into community centre

THE former Garda Station in Ashford has been included as part of a €7.5 million package to redevelop 36 derelict and vacant properties in rural locations into new community hubs.

The funding, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, will see former banks, garda stations and courthouses taken into public ownership and converted for community use.

The scheme is designed to tackle the scourge of dereliction in rural towns and villages and deliver new facilities that will benefit communities.

Ashford Garda Station has been closed since 2003 after the property was broken into and attempts were made to set the building on fire. The following year two people were subsequently jailed for robbery and arson.

Another fire broke out in the empty premises in 2017, with Gardaí suspecting that particular blaze was also started deliberately.

Cllr Paul O’Brien, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District, welcomed the announcement.

“This is great news and has been something we have been waiting for a long time down the road. I have also been in talks with local community groups from Ashford, who also welcome this development. There is a huge deal of work involved in turning the old Garda Station in Ashford into a community centre, but it will be a much appreciated addition for all of Ashford village.”

Under the Scheme, local authorities were asked by the Department to engage with the local community to identify suitable properties to turn into the likes of community and enterprise hubs, remote facilities and youth centres.

The old Bank of Ireland premises in Carnew is also included in the scheme and will be converted into a remote working hub.

Minister Simon Harris said: “I am really delighted that we have secured this funding for Ashford and for Carnew. The scheme is designed to tackle the scourge of dereliction in rural towns and villages and deliver new facilities that will benefit communities. I have no doubt that this fund will make a massive difference to these two communities and will deliver much needed community facilities.

“I want to thank Wicklow County Council for their excellent work on these applications and I would also like to pay tribute to the local communities for their work and ideas and enthusiasm as to how these buildings can be put back into use for the community. I look forward to now seeing these facilities develop and to working with communities across our county on similar initiatives.

“A new community centre and a new remote working hub for our county is really good news which I am delighted the Government could support.”

Deputy John Brady has stated that the securing of funding for the purchase of both buildings by Wicklow County Council represents a huge victory for all of those involved in the campaign to ensure that these premises would be preserved for public use.

“This development represents a victory for all involved in the campaign to ensure that these two buildings would be preserved for public use. This will represent a huge benefit for the people of Ashford and Carnew,” said Deputy Brady.

“Wicklow County Council deserves credit for listening to the strong arguments I brought forward, which I had submitted to try and secure the buildings for public use. I believe that it is an important development to have buildings such as these purchased and preserved for the use of local communities.

“The former Garda station in Ashford has been lying vacant and unused for almost 20 years since it was extensively damaged in a fire in 2003. But what we have now is an opportunity to revamp the building into a vibrant and dynamic community hub.

“When I originally heard that the OPW was set to dispose of the property I contacted the Minister responsible for the OPW and asked that the property be transferred to the Council at the earliest opportunity.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys stated: “This scheme is all about tackling the scourge of vacancy and dereliction in our rural towns and villages.

“It’s about taking those old run-down buildings that have been lying idle for far too long.

“Now, they will be given a new lease of life and converted into community hubs.

“The list I am publishing today includes old Garda stations, bank buildings and even a former Courthouse.

“These will now be taken into public ownership and, most importantly, will be turned into spaces where the local community can gather and hold events.”