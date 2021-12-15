Funding for three Wicklow animal welfare groups

THREE County Wicklow animal welfare organisations will share a total of €206,000 in funding as part of a €3.7 million investment into 98 groups nationwide.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue made the announcement at the inaugural Animal Welfare Day, an initiative of the Minister to raise awareness of animal welfare.

The Irish Horse Welfare Trust located in Woodenbridge, Arklow will receive €94,000.

€75,000 will be provided to Wicklow SPCA, Ballygannon Mor, Rathdrum and Ash Animal Sanctuary in Kiltegan will receive €37,000.

Making the announcement the Minister said the funding for animal welfare organisations was evidence of the Government’s on-going commitment to the animal welfare and acknowledged the important role played by animal welfare organisations.

Minister McConalogue said: “ I am delighted that on the first ever Animal Welfare Awareness Day, I can acknowledge the fantastic effort and commitment of our amazing animal welfare organisations and, indeed, the many volunteers dedicated to animal welfare. These organisation play such a crucial role in ensuring all our animals are cared for and protected. This is frontline work that we can all be proud of.

“In line with our commitment in the Programme for Government, these awards mark the largest award of grant funding to animal welfare bodies ever made by my Department. This additional support will make a real difference to the welfare of animals nationwide.”

Referencing the ‘One Health, One Welfare’ ethos outlined in the Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025, the Minister cited the relationship between animal and human welfare.

“Animal welfare is increasingly important to Irish citizens, and we are ever more aware of the inter-relationship between the welfare of animals and human wellbeing. Maintaining animal welfare standards is the responsibility of everyone in our society; for those who own, care for, or are responsible for animals, whether on farm or at home.”

The Minister also urged people to think carefully before getting a pet this Christmas.

"A pet can bring great joy, but with that comes responsibility. Owning and caring for a pet is a major, long-term commitment. There is excellent advice on my Department’s website and from many of the welfare organisations – please think carefully before deciding to buy a puppy this Christmas and take responsibility for your choice”.