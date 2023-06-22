Funding comes for four Wicklow agricultural shows

A total of €30,680 will support four agricultural shows in County Wicklow, three of them due to take place in July and August.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD has announced funding of €1 million to support 122 Agricultural Shows right across the country.

The investment in agricultural shows represents a 40 per cent increase on last year’s allocation. The grants from the Department of Rural and Community Development will support show committees in staging their events over the summer season.

The Carnew and District Agricultural Show taking place on July 15 will receive €6,700, while the same amount has also been allocated to the Kilmacanogue Horse Show taking place on July 22. The Tinahely Show taking place on August 7 will receive €11,400 – it is set to be launched in Tinahely on the evening of Thursday, July 6.

The announcement included backdated funding of €5,880 given to The Marina Fay Miniature Horse Show, run by Kim Jackman from Roundwood on May 28 at Greenogue Equestrian Centre in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Minister Humphreys said: “Our Agricultural Shows sum up all that is good about rural Ireland. They are intrinsically linked to that sense of community that our rural towns and villages are known for.

“The shows are key dates in the summer calendar and are a central point for the agri-food industry, the farming community and our local artisan producers.

“These shows are also a fantastic family day out, where people come to catch up and enjoy a truly unique experience.

“With entries travelling from far and wide to compete, the local show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities and competitions.

“I am delighted to increase the overall level of funding by 40 per cent this year, which I know will really help the organisers in ensuring the shows themselves are a great success.

“I want to thank and pay tribute to the Irish Shows Association, who I was delighted to meet in recent weeks to discuss their plans for the upcoming summer season.”