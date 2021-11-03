Frustration that Greystones is not getting a fair share of money

Premium
Councillors agreed to pass the draft budgetary plan for the Greystones Municipal District, despite their concerns that the allocations do not reflect the area’s rapid growth.
Myra Porter, district administrator, highlighted to elected members during the October meeting that the 2022 allocations for the district include €195,000 in capital funding for public realm works under the draft plan.
Cllr Derek Mitchell said “the amounts are pathetic at best”. He expressed the view that the district is underfunded, but the county council's executive team have not recognised the issues created by the growing population in the area. Cllr Mitchell said he may vote against the council’s budget during the special meeting on November 29 to register a protest against this disparity.
Cllr Gerry Walsh said the allocations were “far from satisfactory”, arguing that the existing budget process “puts the cart before the horse”. He noted that the council could face a funding shortfall which would make the upcoming budget meeting of the full council “challenging” as the local authority would have to reach a balanced budget. Cllr Walsh said the increase to the Local Property Tax had helped to fund the additional public realm allocation for the district, which he welcomed.
Cllr Tom Fortune said councillors are being asked to vote on the draft budget, but do not know the outcome of the upcoming budgetary meeting.
"I make the same argument every year, but I don’t get anywhere,” he said, urging councillors to reflect and “not make a snap decision” on the issue.
Cllr Lourda Scott said it is “frustrating that the population of the district is growing, yet funding remains on the same level.” She expressed concerns, but said councillors had to make a decision on the draft budget ahead of the special budget meeting.
Cllr Walsh proposed the draft budgetary plan, which was seconded by Cllr Scott. Ms Porter told councillors that once a motion has been proposed and seconded, it does not need to be put to a vote unless required by councillors. Cllr Fortune requested a vote is held, which was backed by Cllr Mitchell. The motion to pass the draft budgetary plan for the Greystones district was backed by five councillors, with Cllr Fortune voting against.