Frustration that Greystones is not getting a fair share of money

Councillors agreed to pass the draft budgetary plan for the Greystones Municipal District, despite their concerns that the allocations do not reflect the area’s rapid growth.

Myra Porter, district administrator, highlighted to elected members during the October meeting that the 2022 allocations for the district include €195,000 in capital funding for public realm works under the draft plan.

Cllr Derek Mitchell said “the amounts are pathetic at best”. He expressed the view that the district is underfunded, but the county council's executive team have not recognised the issues created by the growing population in the area. Cllr Mitchell said he may vote against the council’s budget during the special meeting on November 29 to register a protest against this disparity.