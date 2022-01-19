From our archives

Burglars chased through Rathnew

January 2016

THREE burglars were chased through back gardens and the streets of Rathnew on Monday evening after they were disturbed breaking into a house.

Members of the public attempted to apprehend the culprits but they eventually managed to flee in a waiting vehicle, with the gardaí in pursuit.

Wicklow gardaí are investigating to see if the incident is linked to a cluster of recent break-ins at Rathnew and Wicklow town which have taken place recently. The culprits forced open the back door to a house at Seaview Heights at 6 p.m. unaware that a youngster was actually in the house.

He was alerted by a barking dog and immediately roared for help from neighbours before exiting the premises through a window. The three men tried to make good their escape, but were chased through gardens and over walls by nearby residents who had heard the cries for help. They finally managed to enter a car which had been circling the village and speeded off, pursued by the gardaí and another vehicle containing concerned locals.

Overall, three houses in Seaview Heights have been broken into recently, and two properties at Bayview Grange in Wicklow town. A workman on St. Laurence’s Road also had all his tools stolen from his van.

Cllr John Snell said at least two suspect vehicles have been spotted loitering in and around Rathnew.

‘The problem is these people are travelling here at around 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. looking for any house with the lights off that would be easy to break in to.People are talking about taking the law into their own hands when they should let the gardaí do their job but frustrations are growing as people feel these burglars aren’t travelling from that far at all to get here.’

Pharmacy car park wall is damaged by bin blaze

January 2018

AN Arklow town centre pharmacy got an unwelcome surprise in the early hours of Friday morning when a number of large recycling bins were set on fire. The incident occurred on the River Walk to the rear of Adrian Dunne Pharmacy when the two large bins became engulfed in flames.

The industrial size bins and contents disintegrated as the fire destroyed the pharmacy car park signage and damage the walls on either side of the entrance. Arklow Fire Brigade attended the scene and made it safe while local gardaí are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV.

A spokesperson for Adrian Dunne Pharmacy extended thanks to Arklow Waste Disposal for quickly replacing the bins so that the clean-up could swiftly commence; and to Pat McGraynor, who wasted no time in having all the material cleared away.

Young men rescue two elderly people from fatal blaze

January 2013

TWO HEROIC youths rescued two elderly people from a blazing house in Bray in which a woman in her 70s died.

Following the rescue, the two passersby left the scene of the blaze in Waverly Crescent without identifying themselves. The rescuers were later named as Fassaroe youths Dean Davis and Sean McDermott.

The blaze broke out in the bedroom of the property at around 1.30 a.m. on the night of the tragedy. The cause of the fire is still unknown however investigations are underway.

The dead woman has been named as Pamela O'Driscoll, a good friend of house owner Betty Dignam, who with lodger Tom May was rescued from the house. Mr. May is still in hospital being treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Pamela was a resident of Dublin however regularly came to stay with Betty in Bray.

She was an 'angel' and a ‘real lady' according to neighbour Billy Burke, who added that Pamela had been very kind to Betty, particularly since her sister's death five years ago.

The scene on Sunday morning was attended by the fire service, gardai and paramedics. Mr. Burke explained that fire fighters had to break down their door next to the burning house in order to get the Burke family to safety. Betty's pet dog Salis survived the blaze and was sent to a friend until her release from hospital.

Betty is now staying with friends locally and has been described as a very strong woman. Dean and Sean managed to get Tom and Betty out of the house after the alarm was raised.

Pam's way downstairs was blocked by fire. She could be seen at an upstairs window in a distressed state prior to her collapse. It is believed that smoke inhalation caused her death.

Mr. Burke said that the gardai and emergency services were to be highly commended on their work that night.

While Bray Fire Service said 'well done' to Dean and Sean, they urge members of the public to steer clear of dangerous situations. ‘Please remember that we are the trained professionals to go in and deal with these situations,' they said.

‘We all know it's only human nature to try and help but the last thing we want is to deal with extra casualties. Be extremely cautious if you come across anything like this.’

‘I just had to help them,' said Dean, who was walking along the road with Sean when they learned of the fire.

They tried to break down the door and when they couldn't they managed to break a window and get Betty and Tom to safety. Dean said that he didn't think about it until afterwards and the two lads just kept walking when they had played their part in the rescue. They are surprised at the reaction to their bravery since the incident.

Dunlavin man eyes Mars one day, to work, rest and play

January 2014

A DUNLAVIN astrophysicist is one of three Irish people who have made it to the last 1,058 applicants for a place on a trip to Mars in 2024.

There's just one catch. It's a one way journey. Dr. Joseph Roche is one of over 200,000 people who applied to take part in the privately funded Mars One project.

The son of Pat and Collette Roche of Dunlavin, Joseph works at the Science Gallery in Dublin and says he has always had ambitions to go into space.

He says, ‘No new inventions are required for this to happen. It's largely the same technology that has been keeping humans alive for the past 11 years on the International Space Station that will keep our astronauts alive on Mars.'

The man behind the project is Dutch national Bas Lansdorp. He aims to land a colony of four astronauts on the surface of Mars by 2025. The successful applicants will receive eight years of training. Robotic missions will also lay the infrastructure on Mars, which is over 225 million kilometres away from earth.

Subsequent rovers will deliver living quarters and life-support units, while back on Earth the first four astronauts will prepare for lift-off in 2025. The project's ultimate goal is to establish a colony on the Red Planet.

Joseph received a Bachelor of Arts in Physics and Astrophysics from Trinity College in 2007. During his PhD he used the Hubble Space Telescope to observe dying stars. He was also a research assistant at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, US, and was the project manager for Space Expo in Dublin. He now acts as Research Projects Coordinator for Science Gallery.

He acknowledges that the technology doesn't exist to bring people back from Mars and accepts his life expectancy will be reduced on the planet.

‘People assume that just because I want to go that I must not be happy here, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

‘I've been very fortunate. I grew up in a great family and love my work. I think putting someone on Mars who has a full appreciation of life on Earth is key to the mission's success. It's difficult to imagine what it would feel like to leave family and friends behind. You would be looking at a reduced life expectancy but for me each and every day you spend on the planet you will be taking a leap forward for scientific endeavour and for me, I would have to go.'

The Mars One Project aims to raise €6 billion through crowd funding and Reality TV series. Mars One will be a 24-hour reality TV show, with the public voting on which applicants will get to travel.