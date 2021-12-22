From our archives

Sales is agreed on Blessington hotel

December 2017

A SALE has been agreed on the landmark Downshire House Hotel in Blessington.

The former hotel which has been closed down since 2005 was recently placed on the market and interest was brisk from the beginning.

Auctioneer Paul Doyle of JP & M Doyle in Blessington and Terenure said that he could not comment further on the sale but remarked that the sale was ‘currently in progress’.

Prior to its closure, the Downshire House Hotel, which featured 27 bedrooms, was in business for 46 years.

It was a local landmark and formed part of the history of the town. At the time it was put on the market, an asking price of €1.85m was suggested. The hotel sits on 1.8 acres and includes a large function room and restaurant.

It is not clear at this stage what the buyer might have in store for the Main Street premises.

Glazers come to aid of New Zealand mum

December 2013

THE FESTIVE spirit was well and truly evident in Wicklow after a local glazing company came to the aid of a distressed New Zealand mother in her hour of need.

Maria Bradshaw was horrified to find that an urn containing the ashes of her only son, Toran, had been badly damaged while contained in luggage during her flight over to Ireland for her first ever visit to the country.

She had been planning to spend Christmas in Wicklow town with a friend, Leonie Fennell.

However, any plans to enjoy Xmas festivities seemed to have been scuppered by the damage to the urn, which included intricate glass panelling.

The urn hadn’t left Maria’s side ever since Toran took his own life back home in their native New Zealand in 2008.

‘I take Toran’s urn with me everywhere. It was so distressing to find it had been damaged during the flight, especially with something like this happening just before Christmas. I was in complete shock,’ says Maria.

‘Leonie suggested bringing the urn down to Wicklow Glass and Glazing Co Ltd. on the South Quay to see if they might be able to repair it. It was a big deal for me to even leave the urn overnight with someone.

‘I have slept with Toran’s ashes beside me every night since his passing. I didn’t even ask how much the repairs might cost, I didn’t care.

‘The next morning returning to Wicklow Glass and Glazing I almost felt like a mum when she’s visiting her son in hospital.’

Maria was delighted when she was presented with the urn, looking in better shape than ever.

However, as she went to sort out what she owed for the repairs, Maria was wished a ‘Happy Christmas’ and told that no payment would be accepted.

She says she was overwhelmed by the generosity and understanding shown to her.

‘I had only been in Ireland for 48 hours and my first experience of the Irish was one of the most positive I have ever encountered in my life. The urn looked better than it ever had.

‘I have to thank Wicklow Glass and Glazing for their kindness. They really made my Christmas and I will never forget their generosity.’

Since Toran’s passing Maria has established a Suicide Prevention Group back in her native New Zealand which has already resulted in a drop of around 20 per cent in suicides within the the area she covers.

Tenants withhold rent in mould row

December 2016

A NUMBER of Arklow families living in Wicklow County Council properties say they are worried for their health due to extreme damp and mouldy conditions in their homes.

Tenants in two adjacent properties in Woodbrook estate say they have reported the matter to the local authority many times in recent years and have stopped paying their rent in protest.

‘This has been going on for five years and we have black mould all over the walls. There are gaps in the windows and when there is heavy rain it comes in the letterbox,’ said tenant David Massey.

Mr Massey lives at the property with his partner and children aged four and 10.

‘I had a man from the council out to look and then I heard nothing for five years until he came back and took photos. I was told to wash down the walls which I did but it came back. Washing it won’t solve the problem,’ he added.

Mr Massey said he has concerns for his children’s health as one of them suffers from asthma and hearing impairment and is at risk if he develops an infection in his cochlear implants.

‘I stopped paying my rent and have kept is aside until the work is done. I have no problem paying it if the house was fixed up,’ he said.

Neighbour Helena Nolan who lives next door with her partner and three daughters has also been withholding rent in an attempt to get the council to address the matter.

‘My bedroom and bathroom are covered in mould and the smell of damp is unbelievable. I haven’t put up new curtains since I moved in nine years ago because washing them won’t even take out the black mould. There is condensation running down my kitchen walls and it destroyed the new lino I had put down.’

Ms Nolan also said that she has saved up her rent payments and doesn’t plan to pay the council until the damp is treated.

‘The council demands a certain standard for houses on the RAS scheme but it doesn’t keep its own properties to that standard. People are afraid to stand up and speak out. Just because we live in a council house, it doesn’t mean we are thick. The houses should be brought up to standard,’ she said.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mary McDonald said that she has been unable to get any clarification from the council on when works might be carried out at these and other properties in the district.

‘I have total empathy with the families who are living with these horrendous conditions. Families are living in dangerous conditions where the inhalation of spores emanating from mould caused by damp is causing ill health and in some cases hospitalisation,’ she said.

She added the situation must be a priority.

Hero driver rushes to woman’s rescue

December 2012

A HEROIC motorist saved a woman’s life when her car went in to the river at Glen of the Downs.

The woman was travelling southbound on the N11 at around 9 a.m. last Friday.

There had been very heavy rain that morning and throughout the night. The road was flooded and the lady lost control of her car.

The barrier along the side of the road had been damaged in a previous accident and the vehicle went into the flooding river.

A man driving northbound on the other side of the road spotted the crash. He doubled back and ran down the embankment. He waded in to the rushing water waist-deep, and then pulled the woman from her car and up to safety.

‘She would have been in trouble only for him,’ said a source, adding that the force of the flooding river was so strong it was pulling the car along. ‘She had a very lucky escape.’

The woman was brought to hospital, however was not injured.

Award winners on the double!

December 2015

NATIONAL awards have been flowing into west Wicklow in the past week, with the area laying claim to both an Irish Volunteer and Young Entrepreneur award.

First to claim the silverware was Paul Garrigan of Baltinglass GAA, who won the sports and recreation award at the Irish Volunteer Awards last Wednesday, December 2.

Paul’s efforts with the ladies’ club led to him being nominated for the award by Theresa Doyle, who said he was ‘a great ambassador for the club and is very well regarded in GAA circles the length and breadth of the county and further afield’.

On Sunday, James Keogh, the managing director of Rathwood, was the pride of the local business community as he collected the Best Established Business award at the Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

‘I am truly delighted to have won this award. It is great to see Rathwood being honoured here today as well as the staff and myself,’ said James afterwards.