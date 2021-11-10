From our archives

Heroes

November 2017

RATHNEW GAA Club sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world after stunning favourites St Vincent’s of Dublin in the Leinster senior football club championship quarter-finals on Sunday.

Rathnew dispatched the reigning Dublin and Leinster club champions 1-13 to 1-9 at Joule Park in Aughrim, resulting in incredible scenes of jubilation.

Chairman Robert Dignam said Rathnew’s victory was a testament to the amount of preparation put in by the squad.

‘It was a brilliant performance. Most people didn’t give us much hope of beating St Vincent’s but we knew they had it in them. The players had great belief and are a good unit. They are a great bunch of lads and trained really hard, as they always do.’

The victory was all the more remarkable given that Rathnew were without the injured Jody Merrigan and Nicky Mernagh.

Family plea for return of stolen passports

November 2012

THE LALLY FAMILY from Bray is desperate for the return of original passports stolen from their three young children.

The girls are aged, 9, 5 and 3 and originiate from China, Vietnam and Ethiopia. They were adopted and have lived in Bray since they were babies.

The mother Deirdre Lally, from the Boghall Road, encountered the thieves charging out of her house on Sunday afternoon.

‘I had just collect two of my daughters from their older sister’s house,; said Deirdre, who left her home for just a few moments.

‘I had the two girls by the hand outside and saw two young teenagers running down the hallway.’

The youths came out to the front garden and shouted to each that they couldn’t open the high garden gate. ‘I just wanted them away from the house and my children so I opened the game and let them out.’

They made their escape in a navy car and it wasn’t until they had gone that Deidre realised a small safe was missing containing the three passports.

‘They are such an important part of their identity,’ said Deirdre, who said that their very first passports are part of the children’s history and culture and irreplaceable.

The Chinese passport is green and the other two are red.

One-way or the other?

November 2013

THE NEW trial one-way system is dividing opinion with many motorists fuming while some of the Main Street traders and welcoming the move.

One motorist who travels to Arklow at least once a week said he will be advising people to come into the town via the Northern Exit after he ended up completely lost in the town yesterday (Tuesday) as a result of the one way system.

‘This one way system is going to be very, very tough on shoppers in the lead up to Christmas. The next few weekends are crucial for businesses and shoppers are just going to avoid the town centre altogether.

‘I will be telling anyone coming to Arklow that they should just come in via the Northern Exit and just forget about the town centre.”

However John Murray of The Man’s Shop said he thought the one way system is a great idea. ‘I think it will be good for the town. The footfall will come.’

Dermot Ryan in TRTV said ‘I don’t think it has helped business yet but I understand it is part of a long term plan. I am trying to be positive but I know I am in the minority.

‘It’s time to make a stand’-Hyland

November 2014

A public meeting about the campaign to seek an exemption for Arklow town residents from paying wastewater charges before the proposed new plant is operational has been organised by Stephen Donnelly TD and the Arklow Wastewater Action Group for November 20.

Efforts to seek a change to the charges system were stepped up this week as Cllr Sylvester Bourke proposed a motion at Wicklow Council on Monday to seek a derogation for Arklow from paying the charges which was unanimously supported.

Deputy Donnelly has joined forces with the newly formed local lobby group which is chaired by solicitor Pauric Hyland to host the meeting and has also made a ‘detailed submission’ to Environment Minister Alan Kelly.

He said he hopes that as many people as possible will turn up to share their views.

‘I have made a detailed submission asking for a 50 per cent reduction in their water charges for the people of Arklow on the basis of sub-standard waste water facilities. It outlines how the pollution of the river has a catastrophic social and economic effect. Tourism, the fishing industry, local marine recreation, and potential capital investment has all been severely affected negatively as a result of this situation. I’m hoping as many of the community as possible will come to the meeting to give their input, which we can pass on to the Minister and Irish Water,’ he said.

Mr Hyland of Arklow Wastewater Action Group said that the people of Arklow have now had enough.

‘The ordinary working people of Arklow have had enough. Over 3,000 households continue to discharge untreated sewage into the Avoca River. It’s time to make a stand together and insist that until such time as our wastewater is treated we should not have to pay any charge for the wastewater element of the water charge,’ he said.

Scouts help to shelter man who injured his leg

November 2015

SCOUTS FROM Gorey moved to an injured man to a more sheltered location after he sustained a leg injury on the summit of Lugnaquilla.

The Gorey Venture Scouts then contacted mountain rescue and stayed with the man until he was reached by his rescuers.

Both the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and the Glen of Imaal Red Cross Mountain Rescue Team were tasked at 11.38 p.m. on Saturday by the Irish Coast Guard to come to the assistance of the walker.

Weather conditions were very poor with cloud cover coming down over most of the mountain. Three youngsters belonging to the Gorey Venture Scouts came across the injured party and moved him to the lee side of the mountain where there was better shelter from the weather. They then rang Mountain Rescue with the coordinates of his location, and remained with him until mountain rescue personnel could reach them.

Help arrived with two hill parties, one coming in from Fraughan Rock and a second from Corrigasleggaun. The casualty was treated for both his injury and hypothermia while other hill parties hauled stretcher equipment up to his location from the Ow valley.

Once he had been treated, mountain rescue personnel began the long stretcher carry off from the summit of Lugnaquilla via Camara Hill.

Poor visibility and steep ground made the stretcher carry particularly perilous and it proved hard work for all involved. Another hill party arrived up from the Glen side to assist with the carry out.

The Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 116 remained in constant contact in the hope that weather conditions would improve enough to airlift the casualty to hospital.

The stretcher party got below cloud cover when the helicopter arrived and the injured man was successfully handed over to the helicopter crew and airlifted to hospital for definitive care.

Mountain rescue members then made their way down the mountain to where they were treated to tea and coffee and sandwiches, provided by the Glenmalure Lodge. The operation was stood down at 7.01 p.m..