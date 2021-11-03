From our archives

Jobless total tops 3,000 for first time

November 1983

Bray is facing a black Christmas on the unemployment front with figures out this week showing yet another massive jump in the town’s jobless total.

And gloomy predictions that the number out of work in Bray would reach 3,000 by the end of the year have been realised by the figures from the Central Statistics Office. These show there are now exactly 3,000 people drawing unemployment assistance in Bray, representing a massive percentage of the local population and confirming the town as one of the worst jobless areas in the country.

The total has increased by 64 on that of the previous month, representing a jump of over two per cent in just four weeks. And over the past 12 months, 628 more people have joined the dole queues in Bray, representing an increase in excess of 26 per cent.

Taken in the County Wicklow context, Bray’s jobless problem represents more than half the county total of 5,814.

Lucky escape

November 1999

A Ballymore Eustace motorist had a close shave on Monday morning when his car skidded on icy roads between Baltinglass and Blessington and ended up balanced precariously on the lake edged.

Road conditions were generally treacherous on Monday thanks to the overnight freeze and Gardaí reported a number of single vehicle accidents along various roads.

At one spot, known locally as The Overflow, a Ballymore man who was travelling from Baltinglass to Blessington took a skid and went over a fence and landed on the water’s edge.

‘He was very lucky,’ commented a Garda spokesperson. ‘Another 10 feet and he would have been in 20 foot of water and it would have been very difficult to get out of that.’

The driver wasn’t injured in the incident and none of the crashes on Monday night resulted in any casualties.

Four cheat death in horror crash

November 2008

Four people had a miraculous escape and hundreds of commuters were delayed along the N11 on Monday evening following a collision involving an articulated lorry, a van and a car.

The multi-vehicle crash which caused the lorry to jack-knife a few hundred yards past Jack Whites pub occurred shortly after 3.30 p.m.saw four people transferred to Loughlinstown with injuries.

A clean-up operation was launched within a short period of time which included removing a petrol spillage froma damaged tank of the car which was smashed from behind.

While Arklow and Wicklow Garda units, fire and ambulance services attended the scene a diversion was place in operation sending north-bound traffic along the coast road. A stop and go system forced all other traffic to be delayed while the scene was cleared and assessed.

A second incident saw early morning traffic delayed on Tuesday when a car went out of control and overturned close to Scratnagh Cross. No serious injuries are believed to have been sustained by the driver.

Lovebirds survive a turbulent year

November 1986

It’s been a mixed year for Mr and Mrs Swan of Bray Harbour.

They’ve moved home several times, tried, unsuccessfully, to have children, and seen their home flooded by the hightide. But at the end of it all they are still together and in love, so that can’t be too bad!

Now all that might sound like the plot from a bad TV soap opera, but in fact it’s the true life record of what’s been happening to a pair of swans which recently returned to Bray Harbour after an absence of nearly a year.

Thanks to the work of the local branch of the Irish Wildbird Conservancy, there’s a comprehensive record of what the Bray swans have been doing since they flew out of the harbour last spring.

Member Ann McAvoy explained that the detailed research was possible because the pair were ringed by the conservancy earlier this year. This meant that members have been able to identify the swans - unromantically designed as JH and HH- as they turned up at various locations.

In April, they moved to the marsh between Kilcoole and Newcastle where they claimed a territory and buil ta nest in an inaccessible part of the terrain.

Five eggs were laid but sadly these were lost during a high tide and although two replacement eggs were laid as a replacement clutch, these failed to hatch.

In late July, JH and HH left Kilcoole and moved to Broadclough near Wicklow Town to join a flock of ninety swans to moult.

There they remained until returning to Bray in recent weeks, where they are a very popular attraction for visitors to the harbour.

Explaining that swans are true romantics and mate for life, Ann added that she was delighted they had escaped the recent pollution which badly hit so many swans in Dublin.

‘It’s great to see them back in Bray again and let’s home that next year they will have more success in breeding and will bring a family of young swans back with them,’ she said.

Uranium found in water supply

November 2002

THE discovery of uranium in a west Wicklow water supply has sparked safety concerns for water all over the country.

Random EPA tests on the well at Lathaleere, Baltinglass, which supplies 20 per cent of the town’s water, have shown the presence of the metal in the water at 70 times the safe levels as set by the World Health Organisation.

Wicklow County Council has shut down the Lathaleere well. Senior Executive Office, Thomas Murphy, said the council was recently notified by the EPA of the presence of ‘uranium 238’ in water from the well that ‘pending further investigation, are a source of concern in the context of WHO guidelines.

’The EPA has recommended as a precautionary measure that the council undertake a survey of both public and private water supplies in the county to determine uranium levels.

They say it would appear that localised geological conditions might be resulting in uranium levels in drinking water in excess of WHO guidelines.

Baltinglass based TD, Billy Timmins, said he was deeply disturbed by the findings.

‘It is very worrying. We do not know what the consequences of this may be or if the uranium has always been there or if it is new.’

£50 million art haul

November 2002

THE Beit Foundation has moved to allay fears that its priceless art collection could be taken out of west Wicklow once and for all.

Sunday’s massive art heist – five paintings believed to be worth up to £50million – from Russborough House sparked concerns that the collection would be moved to Dublin galleries.

However, National Gallery director and foundation member, Raymond Keaveny, said that was not an option.

He said although there would have to be a major review of security of Russborough House, the house and the paintings were a package and would not be separated.

‘The robbery is a shocking and appalling but the foundation is a charitable trust which revolves around the house and the package has to be made available to the public. There are problems and things are not always as we would wish, obviously, but the paintings will not be removed from the house,’ he said.

Following Sunday’s dawn raid on the historic house, Mr Keaveney said they would have to go back to the drawing board and identify any outstanding weaknesses in the security system.

Raiders used a jeep to smash their way into the property and make off with a haul of art treasures.

It was the fourth time the stately house had been targeted.