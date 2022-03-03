Friday is deadline for submissions on Blessington Greenway

Submissions and observations must be lodged with An Bord Pleanála before 5.30 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

THE deadline for submissions and observations to An Bord Pleanála in respect of the proposed development of a Greenway in Blessington is 5.30pm this Friday.

Any person or group who wishes to express a view on the proposed development is encouraged to engage in the formal planning process and make a submission in writing to An Bord Pleanála, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, D01 V902, before the stated deadline.

The Proposed Development is to provide a predominately off-road shared use path for pedestrians and cyclists. It will cover approximately 33 km and involve the provision and upgrading of a Greenway adjacent to the shoreline of the Blessington Lake/Poulaphouca Reservoir SPA. It is anticipated that there will be over 300,000 users of this new Greenway each year.

In order to provide a safe route for the pedestrians and cyclists across the three existing bridges at Knockiernan, Baltyboys and Valleymount. Traffic lights are proposed at the bridge crossings to manage a new shuttle system for vehicular traffic. This will create space within the existing bridge cross section for the provision of a shared use path to accommodate users of the Greenway.

In order to include this shared use path across each of the three bridges, the carriageway needs to be narrowed to a single traffic lane to be used in turn from each direction to cross the bridge.

Entry on the bridges is proposed to be signalised to control when traffic can cross without conflicting with opposing traffic.

The traffic lights on either side of the bridge will operate 24/7.

The traffic lights will generally have a cycle time of less than 90 seconds. Based on the current assessment it is anticipated that on average there will be three vehicles waiting at the traffic lights at any one time. The expert modelling results show that there are no capacity concerns with the introduction of this shuttle working on the bridges. A similar traffic light system is in place on the N81 and is operating very satisfactory without causing any undue delays given the volumes on a national route.