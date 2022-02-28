Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.4°C Dublin

Free workshops to help Wicklow jobseekers

Bray Library on Eglinton Road. Expand

Close

Bray Library on Eglinton Road.

Bray Library on Eglinton Road.

Bray Library on Eglinton Road.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Wicklow Libraries and the National Learning Network are holding job-seeking skills workshops at various Wicklow libraries during the month of March.

This free workshop course is designed to give anyone who is looking for work, to return to education and gain the skills and confidence they need to find the job or training course they are searching for.

The work will cover a range of topics including  ‘Top tips for CVs’, ‘Job search skills’. ‘Interviews tips’ and information about upskilling. In addition, there will be free follow-up mock interviews and CV review for all those who attend the workshop.

This job-seeking workshop will take place on the following dates at the following libraries: Thursday, March 3, Greystones library; Thursday, March 10. Arklow Library; Tuesday, March 15, Wicklow Library and Wednesday, March 23 at Bray Library.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Each workshop will start at 6.30 p.m.

Attendance is free but places for the workshops are extremely limited. Anyone who is interested in attending this practical workshop is asked to contact their local library to register in advance.

For library contact details, see wicklow.ie.

Privacy