Free workshops to help Wicklow jobseekers

Wicklow Libraries and the National Learning Network are holding job-seeking skills workshops at various Wicklow libraries during the month of March.

This free workshop course is designed to give anyone who is looking for work, to return to education and gain the skills and confidence they need to find the job or training course they are searching for.

The work will cover a range of topics including ‘Top tips for CVs’, ‘Job search skills’. ‘Interviews tips’ and information about upskilling. In addition, there will be free follow-up mock interviews and CV review for all those who attend the workshop.

This job-seeking workshop will take place on the following dates at the following libraries: Thursday, March 3, Greystones library; Thursday, March 10. Arklow Library; Tuesday, March 15, Wicklow Library and Wednesday, March 23 at Bray Library.

Each workshop will start at 6.30 p.m.

Attendance is free but places for the workshops are extremely limited. Anyone who is interested in attending this practical workshop is asked to contact their local library to register in advance.

For library contact details, see wicklow.ie.