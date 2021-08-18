Free online courses and workshops for north Wicklow

Bray Area Partnership has launched its autumn training programme – with a variety of free workshops and courses starting from September.

The programme includes training to help people to up-skill and get back to work if they are unemployed; parenting programmes; courses to support wellbeing, and training for local community groups.

For those looking for work, training on offer will include career skills, manual handling; food safety, hygiene and allergen awareness; barista essentials; and a start your own business bootcamp.

To support wellbeing and creativity, there will be: yoga for relaxation; healthy eating for healthy ageing; and beginners smartphone photography.

Fáilte Isteach conversational english classes for people from new communities will start again with a new term in September.

For voluntary and community groups there’s an introduction to motivational interviewing course where participants can learn the skills to help individuals they support make positive change in their lives.

They can also explore the option of setting up a social enterprise in the Introduction to Social Enterprise workshop?

People must be living in Bray, Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Kilmacanogue, Newcastle Lower or Newtownmountkennedy to qualify to take part in this training and other criteria may apply. ..

To sign up, go to brayareapartnership.ie or call 01 2868266.