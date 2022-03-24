Free healthy eating course for Wicklow residents starts March 30

A new healthy eating course for residents of north Wicklow will get under way on Wednesday, March 30.

The free four-week course ‘Healthy Eating for Healthy Ageing’ will include weekly presentations and cookery demonstrations.

Participants will learn how to improve their digestion, boost immunity, take care of their bones and eat to balance their blood sugars.

To take part in the course, participants must be living in Bray, Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Kilmacanogue, Newcastle Lower or Newtownmountkennedy.

The course is being organised by Bray Area Partnership as part of their Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP).

To register for a place, email jenniferjones@brayareapartnership.ie or call 01 286 8266.