Free Genealogy advisory service at Wicklow Library

The genealogy advisory evening will take place in Wicklow Local Studies located in Wicklow Library.

ARE you interested in tracing your family tree and don't know where to start or maybe you've hit a brick wall in your search?

Come along to a free drop-in genealogy advisory evening at Wicklow Local Studies, Salthouse Lane, Wicklow town on Thursday, November 17.

A local expert genealogist will be on hand to guide you through your search, answer your family history questions and point you to the right resources. This service is provided on a first-come-first-serve basis and no appointment is necessary.

It takes place from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

For further information email Wicklowlocalstudies@wicklowcoco.ie or phone 087 2683724.