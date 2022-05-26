Free bus service to link Laragh car park and Glendalough Visitors Centre

WEEKEND traffic management arrangements will be introduced in Laragh from Saturday, June 4, to deal with the problems encountered by heavy volumes of car entering the village.

Traffic travelling through Laragh is particularly busy on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays with large numbers of people visiting Glendalough.

A free weekend and public holiday bus service will connect the Laragh car park on the R755 and the Glendalough Visitors Centre. Signs will also be in place to warn drivers that the Upper car park and the Glendalough Visitors Centre car park are full and drivers will be directed to the Laragh car park, which can be accessed by following the signs provided.

The public can help by using public transport or bicycles where suitable or consider car pooling with friends. Motorists should park in designated areas only and should obey requests from car park staff.

Motorists are also asked not to park illegally on public roads where your vehicle will cause an obstruction to other users and the emergency services. Your vehicle could end getting ticketed or clamped otherwise.