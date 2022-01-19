Frances Black set to perform hits in Bray

FRANCES Black is set to take to the stage of the Mermaid Arts Centre on Saturday, February 12.

The award-winning singer is from one of Ireland’s most musical families and began performing with her siblings at the age of 17. As a solo artist, Frances has become one of Ireland’s most popular singers.

Her first solo album ‘Talk to me’ became an instant hit when it was released in 1994.

Frances was also part of ‘A Woman’s Heart’ which celebrates its 30th Anniversary in 2022.

She has released many award-winning albums and has toured internationally.

In 2009, Frances founded a charitable organisation called the RISE Foundation, which was set up to support family members who have a loved one with an alcohol, drug or gambling problem.

She was elected to the Seanad in 2016 as an independent senator.

Tickets for her upcoming show cost €30. For more details, visit mermaidartscentre.ie.