Fr Byrne (83) died suddenly the night before his return to Malawi

GREAT sadness has greeted the passing of Fr Patrick Byrne of the St Patrick’s Missionary Society who died suddenly in the family home at Burgage, Blessington on Sunday night.

Fr Byrne would have been 84 in February and had returned to Ireland on holidays from Malawi in November and was staying at the family home where he grew up. He passed away on Sunday night as he was packing his bags for his flight back to Malawi, which was due to depart the following day.

Patrick Byrne was born on February 27, 1948 to John Byrne and his wife Mary (née Quinn) of Burgage, Blessington. He was the youngest of a family of nine girls and five boys. He joined St Patrick’s Missionary Society in September 1969 and was ordained priest in June of 1976. The ordaining prelate was Most Rev Dominic Conway DD, Bishop of Elphin.

After ordination Fr Pat was appointed to the Diocese of Chikwawa, Malawi, where he ministered for many years before being transferred to the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.

In 2002 Fr Pat was appointed Assistant Regional Superior for Southern Africa and was based in Johannesburg. In 2008 He returned to Malawi and was appointed to the parish of Mtengowanthenga, Lilongwe.

He was predeceased by his sister Kathy (Tyrrell), by his brothers Jimmy, John, Tom and Dick, by his sisters-in-law, Joan, Monica, by his brothers-in-law Odie Tyrrell, Sean Fitzsimons, Bill Murphy and John Geoghegan.

Fr Pat will be sadly missed by his sisters Nan Fitzsimons, Sr Greta (Bethlehem), Maura Brennan, Betty Byrne, Phyllis Murphy, Bridie O’Hanrahan, Bernie Kearns, Teresa Geoghegan, his sisters-in-law Annie and Joan, his brothers-in-law Billy Brennan, Brendan Byrne, Jimmy O’Hanrahan and Michael Kearns, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of Lilongwe and his Society family.

Funeral arrangements weren’t yet finalised at the time of going to press.