Four Bray men take on the Iron Butt Challenge to raise funds for Temple Street Children’s Hospital

Finally they reached their finally compass point, Brow Head, now they just needed to ride back to Bray to complete the Iron Butt Compass Challenge.

Dunmore Head was third key point the team had to hit during the Iron Butt Compass Gold Challenge.

A group of motorcyclists from Bray recently completed the Iron Butt Compass Gold Challenge, one of Ireland’s toughest motorcycle challenges all in aid of Temple Street Children’s Hospital and other worthy causes.

The team of four riders, Paul Picard, Mark Keating, Mick Gartland and Jimmy Nangle, have raised just under €8,000 of their €10,000 target by managing to travel to Ireland’s most northerly, southerly, easterly, and westerly points within 24 hours.

The compass points for the purposes of this ride were Malin Head, Co. Donegal, Burr point, Co. Down, Dunmore Head, Co. Kerry and Brow Head, Co Cork. In all, they covered 1,600km.

The gauntlet was laid down by the Iron Butt Association Ireland, who task riders with enduring and creative challenges. Paul Picard of Whitewater, a water treatment supplier in Bray, spoke of the challenges he and the team faced when taking on this perilous task.

“Heading off at four in the morning means you have to be mindful of the weather, our bikes had to be up to scratch too obviously,” said Paul. “Maintaining a constant tempo all the way around to do it in 24 hours and minimizing our fuel, food and bathroom stops. Near the end of the day our biggest challenge was keeping our eyes open.”

Although a feat such as this calls for a celebration, the team were only fit for bed after crossing the line.

“We went straight home, straight to bed,” said Paul. “We were all very good boys that way. But we are doing Route 66 (in the US) later on in the year, so we’ll probably celebrate fully there.”

Donations for their Iron Butt Challenge are still open, with the team keen to hit that €10,000 goal. You can lend your support by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/temple-street-childrens-hospital.